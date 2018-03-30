New Music \
Stream Kacey Musgraves’ New Album Golden Hour
Breakout country star Kacey Musgraves’ new album Golden Hour can now be heard in full. So far, we’ve heard singles “High Horse” and “Space Cowboy,” which offer a light, playful approach to tender country songwriting. The LP represents a massive step toward the pop spotlight, mixing bold experiments with a sound she’s spent years in Nashville now working on. Check out Golden Hour below and revisit our latest cover story featuring the songwriter.