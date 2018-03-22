Kacey Musgraves – “High Horse”

Golden Hour, the forthcoming album from Kacey Musgraves, expands the parameters of her sound with ethereal production and rich, layered arrangements. But no song on the album is more of an outlier in her catalog than “High Horse,” a rodeo-disco number about someone who, well, sucks.

The song follows the singles “Butterflies” and “Space Cowboy,” the latter of which is one of the best songs of the year. Golden Hour is out March 30. Listen to “High Horse” below.