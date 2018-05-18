Watch Kacey Musgraves Perform “Velvet Elvis” on Corden

A few months back, Kacey Musgraves released her excellent new album, Golden Hour, and she’s been making the TV rounds pretty consistently. First up was “Space Cowboy” on Fallon, then “Slow Burn” on Colbert,” followed by “High Horse” on Ellen. Last week, she made her Saturday Night Live debut.

Last night she popped up on the small screen yet again, performing “Velvet Elvis” on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Her and her band were all dressed in a lovely powder blue, and Musgraves largely stood stationary throughout, but was never anything less than a presence, making a great performance look effortless. Watch below.

Golden Hour is out now.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.