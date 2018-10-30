Have we mentioned we love John Prine? The Midwestern country-folk legend is still touring behind and promoting his excellent LP of last year, The Tree of Forgiveness. His latest appearance was last night, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Prine and his band performed the ingenious novelty song that closes the album, “When I Grew to Heaven.” It features spoken, free-time verses interspersed with a rollicking, hilarious chorus explaining everything the narrator plans to do once passing through the pearly gates (“This old man is going to town”). The song proved to be perfect for the late-night performance treatment, with lighting changes differentiating the chorus and verses and a surprise Dixieland-styled group kazoo break courtesy of the Roots and Fallon himself. Enjoy the finer things in life and watch Prine’s charming tribute to smoking “a cigarette that’s nine miles long” below.