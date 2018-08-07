Culture \

It’s Hot Dog Time [EST]

John Prine Hot Dog
CREDIT: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Spin’s recent investigation into true American treasure John Prine’s habit of bringing his own condiments with him on the road has inspired a bit of salient conversation we’d like to share with you. What are you doing, or eating, right now? Perhaps it should be something else.

It’s hot dog time, baby. Pass the mustard!

Winston Cook-Wilson
Tags: john prine