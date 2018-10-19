Dance pop wiz Empress Of, aka Lorely Rodgriguez, has announced dates for a 2019 world tour behind her new album Us released today. The singer and producer will bring her latest project to nine countries in February and March, starting in Washington, DC on Feb. 18. After 13 North American dates, a European leg begins March 19 in Copenhagen and wraps March 28 in Dublin.

Empress Of previewed the new album with four singles: “I Don’t Even Smoke Weed,” “When I’m With Him,” “Love for Me,” and “Trust Me Baby.” Us follows her breakout 2015 debut Me. Past collaborators Dev Hynes and DJDS contributed production to the new LP, which Empress Of is celebrating with a release show tonight in Los Angeles. Tickets for her world tour are available through her website. View the full schedule below.

Empress Of 2019 World Tour Dates

2/18 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

2/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

2/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

2/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

2/24 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

2/25 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz PDB

2/27 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

3/1 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

3/2 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

3/5 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

3/6 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

3/8 – San Francisco, CA @ Starline Ballroom

3/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

3/19 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega Small Hall

3/20 – Berlin, Germany @ Berghain / Kantine

3/21 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

3/22 – Cologne, Germany @ Artheater

3/23 – Paris, France @ Le Babadoum

3/24 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique / Rotonde

3/26 – London, UK @ Scala

3/27 – Manchester, UK @ YES

3/28 – Dublin, Ireland @ Whelans