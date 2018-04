Since her 2015 album Me, Empress Of singer/songwriter/producer Lorely Rodriguez has issued a string of occasional singles—“Woman Is a Word,” “Go to Hell,” a cover of Lana Del Rey’s “Love” with DJDS. This morning, she has pair of new songs, “Trust Me Baby” and “In Dreams,” adding a hint of R&B to Empress Of’s signature chilly, glittering electronic style and strutting minimal beats. Both songs have lyrics in English and Spanish. Listen below.