Bay-area rap group SOBxRBE have released their latest album Gangin II via Empire. It’s the second installment in their Gangin series, following this February’s full-length Gangin. On their latest, SOB x RBE say they’re just trying to be themselves. “We do what we do whether people like it or not, that won’t change shit,” member Slimmy B told Billboard. “But our people are most likely gonna like it because they like our music. We give ‘em what they want.” Slimmy B, DaBoii, Lul G, and Yhung T.O.—who has said this will be his final album with SOBxRBE—have already released party-ready singles “Vibes,” produced by fellow NorCal producer Cal-A, and “Made It,” but revealed few other details ahead of the album.

SOB x RBE rose to fame with last year’s self-titled LP, including hits like “Anti” and “Calvin Cambridge,” and their Black Panther soundtrack contribution “Paramedic!” helped to solidify them as a new force to be reckoned with. Just off a summer tour with 21 Savage and Post Malone, they’re about to embark on a world tour of their own, kicking off October 4 in New York and ending at III Points Festival in Miami next February. See a full list of tour dates on their website and stream the new album Gangin II below.