The fourth and last suspect in the XXXTentacion murder case, 20-year-old Trayvon Newsome, was arrested in Fort Lauderdale yesterday. Newsome turned himself into authorities at his lawyer’s office, and was taken into custody on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon. Newsome is accused of being one of the two men who were present when the late rapper was shot after being robbed, as CNN notes. The third suspect in the case, Robert Allen, was arrested in late July, with the other two men having been arrested earlier in the month. XXXTentacion was killed in June.