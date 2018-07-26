Third Murder Suspect in XXXTentacion Shooting Arrested

The third of the four men indicted in the XXXTentacion shooting case was arrested by the Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force yesterday in Eastman, Georgia. Robert Allen, 22, has been charged by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office for first degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm. Only one of the suspects now remains at large: 20-year-old Trayvon Newsome. According to a recent Sun-Sentinel report, Allen’s role in the crime is not exactly known, but he appeared in suggestive CCTV footage at a motorcycle dealership XXXTentacion was spotted at prior to the shooting. Allen was initially named as a “person of interest” earlier this month.