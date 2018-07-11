Second Suspect Arrested in XXXTentacion Murder Case: Report

Sheriffs in Broward County, Florida have arrested a second man in connection with the June murder of rapper XXXTentacion, as the New York Times reports. Michael Boatwright, 22, was taken into custody late last week on unrelated drug charges and served a new arrest warrant for first-degree murder on Tuesday (July 10), the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Investigators believe Boatwright is one of two armed men who allegedly approached XXXTentacion at a Fort Lauderdale-area motorcycle dealership on the afternoon of June 18; authorities said they are still looking for the other gunman.

A first suspect, Dedrick Devonshay Williams, also 22, was arrested in the days following the shooting and charged with murder. Sheriff Scott Israel told the Sun-Sentinel that authorities sealed the arrest report and will not release additional details because they are “still looking for two other suspects, including Robert Allen,” who was earlier reported to be a possible person of interest.

XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot in his car while leaving the motorcycle dealership on June 18 in what police have described as an apparent robbery attempt. He was later declared dead at a hospital. On June 28, family, friends, fellow rappers, and a large swarm of fans paid their respects to the controversial late rapper at a public memorial in Sunrise, Florida.