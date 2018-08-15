Seattle grunge outfit Mudhoney have released “Kill Yourself Live,” off their upcoming album Digital Garbage. The song follows single “Paranoid Core” and focuses on society’s constant need for validation through social media. “Go ahead give it a try/Kill yourself live/You’ll never be more famous” singer Mark Arm cries on the track.

“I’m not on social media, so my experience is somewhat limited, but people really seem to find validation in the likes — and then there’s Facebook Live, where people have streamed torture and murder, or, in the case of Philando Castile, getting murdered by a cop,” Arm said in a statement announcing the new album last month.

Mudhoney recently stopped by Pearl Jam’s set in Seattle to help cover The Stooges’ “Search and Destroy” and The Dead Boys’ “Sonic Reducer.” Digital Garbage is out September 28 and will be the band’s second album out this year after releasing LiE (Live in Europe) in January. They’re currently on tour in the States with full dates listed on their website. Listen to the song below.