Kanye West Clarifies His Response to Kimmel’s Trump Question: “I Wasn’t Stumped”

Kanye West recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he discussed his mental health and recent support for President Donald Trump with the show’s host, Jimmy Kimmel. During the interview, Kimmel asked Kanye about his famous 2005 comments regarding George W. Bush and Hurricane Katrina. “You so famously and so powerfully said ‘George Bush doesn’t care about black people,'” Kimmel said. “It makes me wonder, what makes you think that Donald Trump does?” After a few seconds of silence with Kanye seemingly at a loss for words, the show cut to a commercial break.

Now, Kanye has address his hesitancy to respond to the question. “On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue,” he wrote recently on Twitter. “I’m reading that I was stumped by a question. Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question.” In a followup tweet, he later added, “The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break.”

Kimmel gave his own thoughts on the situation, writing on Twitter: “Not every question warrants an immediate answer. Some answers need to be considered and a talk show with time constraints is a difficult place to do that. I know how much Kanye cares and I am so impressed by what he is doing quietly and without fanfare to help those who need it.”

Kanye recently shared a new song called “XTCY” with DJ Clark Kent. See Kanye’s recent tweets below.

On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue. I’m reading that I was stumped by a question. Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break. That interview showed strong personalities with different opinions having a civil conversation. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

I was so happy when I saw Jimmy walk out in the Yeezys. That was an olive branch. He lead with love. I appreciate Jimmy and his team. You guys are Jedi’s. much love. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018