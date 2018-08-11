Kanye West – “XTCY”

Kanye West has released a new song titled “XTCY.” DJ Clark Kent posted a WeTransfer link to the track on Twitter, adding, “Sitting in the studio with my man [Kanye West] and he said… ‘Clark, let that new ‘XTCY’ joint go!!!” The song features a prominent sample of “My Bleeding Wound,” The New Year’s contribution to the 2012 electronic-soul compilation Personal Space.

Included with the download is the single’s album art, which features an photo of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters from Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party earlier this year. “XTCY” marks the first new music from Kanye since his eighth studio album ye dropped earlier this year, which was followed by a run of four other albums executive-produced by Kanye, including Pusha T’s Daytona, Nas’ Nasir, Teyana Taylor’s K.T.S.E., and Kids See Ghosts, the collaborative album from Kanye and Kid Cudi. Download the track here via WeTransfer.