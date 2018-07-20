Silk City, the collaborative project of Diplo and Mark Ronson, have released their second single, “Feel About You.” The new track features vocals from R&B artist Mapei, who gives the pulsating, nostalgic house record a lush soul. “Feel About You” follows the release of the duo’s first single, “Only Can Get Better,” and its accompanying video. While Diplo and Ronson have performed together as Silk City at festivals like Governors Ball, they have not announced a full album.

Diplo released his California EP earlier in the year and formed and partnered with Sia and producer Labrinth for their LSD project. Ronson, meanwhile, released his last album, Uptown Special, in 2015. Listen to “Feel About You” below.