Stream Diplo’s New California EP
EDM hitmaker Diplo has released his new seven-track California EP in full. The release looks to be his most star-studded yet, featuring collaborations with Lil Xan, Desiigner, Trippie Red, as well as previous songs with D.R.A.M., MØ, Goldlink, Lil Yachty and Santigold. So far, we’ve heard singles “Look Back,” “Worry No More,” and “Get It Right,” which finds the beatsmith at his most bombastic since his Jack Ü collaboration with Skrillex in 2015. Listen to his latest California EP below.