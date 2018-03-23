New Music \

Stream Diplo’s New California EP

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
CREDIT: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

EDM hitmaker Diplo has released his new seven-track California EP in full. The release looks to be his most star-studded yet, featuring collaborations with Lil Xan, Desiigner, Trippie Red, as well as previous songs with D.R.A.M., , Goldlink, Lil Yachty and Santigold. So far, we’ve heard singles “Look Back,” “Worry No More,” and “Get It Right,” which finds the beatsmith at his most bombastic since his Jack Ü collaboration with Skrillex in 2015. Listen to his latest California EP below.

Rob Arcand
