Silk City, a.k.a. the musical team-up of Mark Ronson and Diplo, has released a new video for their recent debut single “Only Can Get Better.” The throwback house record gets a nostalgic visual that recreates the low-res, tape-recorded dance club programs that could’ve aired on public access channels back in the day. It’s a suitably kitschy concept for two producers who’ve made their names reconfiguring old aesthetics in popular music. Check out the new video below.