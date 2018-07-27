The universe of Oneohtrix Point Never’s Age Of is still expanding. Today, the electronic wizard augmented his wild, fantastic eighth album with a companion EP entitled The Station. The standout title track already appeared on Age Of (and as a music video and a demo for Usher), but is joined here by three new tracks entitled “Monody,” “Blow by Blow,” and “Trance 1.” A vinyl only release called We’ll Take It swaps the song of the same name in for “The Station,” but uses the same three new tracks.

Read our June interview with Oneohtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin here, and hear the new tracks below.