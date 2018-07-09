Jay Rock has released yet another new video from his recent album Redemption, this time for the hard-knocking “ES Tales.” Directed by Jack Begert and Dave Free, the clip sees Jay Rock’s world being turned into an 8-bit video game full of violence and sex. It’s a concept that falls into place with Jay Rock and his creative team’s ongoing effort to tell stories about the city streets to which Rock is accustomed, as seen in previous visuals for Redemption tracks “OSOM” and “The Bloodiest.”

Jay Rock is currently gearing up for a solo tour taking place this fall. Watch the new video for “ES Tales” below.