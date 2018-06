Jay Rock’s “OSOM” is the latest song off of his new album Redemption to get the visual treatment. The video, directed by Dave Free, shows Jay Rock and J. Cole, who is featured on the song, in the paranoid aftermath of a robbery gone wrong. It’s another moody and overwrought visual that fits in with videos for Jay Rock’s recent singles “The Bloodiest” and “Win,” but this time with a more narrative structure. Watch the video for “OSOM” below.