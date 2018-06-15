jay rock - "the bloodiest" video

Coinciding with today’s release of Redemption, Jay Rock has released visuals for the album’s opening track “The Bloodiest.” The song lives out it’s name with a dense, blood-soaked video directed by Collin Tilly that sees Jay Rock walking through the streets and seeing a great deal of horrors and oddities soundtracked by the tough, corrosive track. Jay Rock is also currently on the “TDE: Championship Tour” alongside Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Schoolboy Q, and more. Watch the video for “The Bloodiest” below.