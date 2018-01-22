Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Schoolboy Q to Headline TDE: Championship Tour

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are hitting the road along with several other artists from Top Dawg Entertainment for the “TDE: The Championship Tour.” Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, SiR, and Lance Skiiiwalker will round out the bill for the tour. Lamar recently collaborated with SZA on “All the Stars,” and put out “King’s Dead” with Future and and Jay Rock. Both tracks were written for the Black Panther soundtrack. Lamar and SZA are also both slated to perform at the Grammys this coming Sunday.

TDE: The Championship Tour dates:

5/4 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

5/5 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

5/6 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

5/8 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

5/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

5/13 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

5/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak. Chin Pavilion

5/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

5/17 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

5/18 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

5/19 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

5/22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

5/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

5/26 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

5/27 – Virginia Beach, @ VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

5/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

5/30 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

6/1 – Bristow, VA (DC) @ Jiffy Lube Live

6/2 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey park Stadium

6/3 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

6/5 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

6/7 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

6/8 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

6/9 – Saratoga Springs, @ NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/12 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

6/13 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion