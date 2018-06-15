Stream Jay Rock’s New Album Redemption Featuring SZA, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, More

Jay Rock is back with his new album Redemption, and across its 13 tracks, the record features guest appearances from a star-studded cast including Kendrick Lamar (“Wow Freestyle”), J. Cole (“Osom”), SZA (“Redemption”), and Jeremih (“Tap Out”). The album also includes Jay Rock’s contribution to the Black Panther soundtrack “King’s Dead” featuring James Blake, Kendrick Lamar, and Future. The album follows Jay’s 2015 release 90059, which takes its name from the rapper’s zip code. Listen below.