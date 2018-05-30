Jay Rock has released a new video for “Win,” the first single off his coming album Redemption. The song, which feels specifically made for gym playlists, gets a celebratory and entertaining visual treatment that sees him and his TDE labelmate Kendrick Lamar (who provides backing ad-libs) carrying trophies, duck hunting, and dodging missiles in the middle of a warzone. The video, directed by Dave Myers and Dave Free, also features some quick guest appearances from other TDE artists including SZA, Isaiah Rashad and Ab-Soul. Jay Rock is still the star of the show though, a fact made apparent by his garish introduction in a full suit with fire shooting out behind him and a marching band as his escort. You can watch the new video below.