Jay Rock Announces New Album Redemption

After the release of the triumphant “Win” last week, Jay Rock has announced a new album. Titled Redemption, the record is the follow-up to 2015’s 90059 and is expected to be out June 15th, as announced by the TDE Twitter account. No other details beyond the album’s cover has been revealed, though it seems likely that it will include “Win” and possibly the successful posse-cut “King’s Dead,” originally from the Black Panther soundtrack, which was also a TDE project. Jay Rock is currently on tour with the rest of his labelmates for “TDE: The Championship Tour.