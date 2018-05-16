Jay Rock has released a new song with Kendrick Lamar, titled “Win.” It announces itself loudly with heavily compressed horns and the titular command repeated ad nauseam. Unlike “King’s Dead,” the duo’s hit collaboration from the Black Panther soundtrack, Kendrick doesn’t have a verse himself; instead, he contributes ad-libs, up to and including a shout of “MOMMY!” during the chorus.

Produced by Boi-1da, it is entirely possible this will appear on Rock’s upcoming album Redemption, but that’s not confirmed yet. Listen to the song below.