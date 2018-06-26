Jay Rock took to Instagram today to announce a new North American tour this fall behind his recent sophomore album Redemption. The Big Redemption Tour opens in Lawrence, Kansas at the end of September, before hitting the road around the U.S. and Canada, including stops in Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Denver, and Oakland.

The tour will conclude in Rock’s home city of Los Angeles on October 29. Jay Rock is already on a major tour with his label mates as part of the TDE: Championship Tour, performing alongside Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, SZA, and others. Redemption is available now and features the singles “Win,” “The Bloodiest,” and “OSOM.” See the tour announcement and dates below.