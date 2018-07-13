Dirty Projectors are back with their newest album Lamp Lit Prose, just over a year after 2017’s self-titled Dirty Projectors. Produced by frontman Dave Longstreth, the album features a long string of collaborators including Haim, Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes, Rostam (formerly of Vampire Weekend), Syd, Empress Of, Amber Mark, and Dear Nora. The band’s kept quiet for the most part since announcing the album in early May, sharing three singles—”Break Thru,” “That’s a Lifestyle,” and “I Feel Energy”—from the 10-song track list and performing “I Found It in You” live on KCRW.

On first listen, Prose is cheerier and less heartbroken than last year’s Dirty Projectors, which centered on Longstreth and his personal and professional breakup with former collaborator Amber Coffman. Prose opts for a wider scope on society, with “I Feel Energy” (featuring Amber Mark) celebrating release from depression and “That’s a Lifestyle” (featuring vocals from the members of Haim) lending 12-string guitars to denser, politically tinged lyrics like, “Who will stop wasting the lives of the brave / Based on a lie?”

Dirty Projectors are currently on the final leg of a world tour. Stream their new album Lamp Lit Prose below, and revisit Spin’s 2017 interview with Dave Longstreth on the occasion of Dirty Projectors.



