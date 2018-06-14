Dirty Projectors – “That’s a Lifestyle”

Six weeks after announcing their new album Lamp Lit Prose with loopy first single “Break-Thru,” Dirty Projectors have released a second new song, “That’s a Lifestyle.” Described as “a protest song” in press materials, “Lifestyle” chronicles a failing, predatory “empire”: “The monster eats its young / ‘Til they’re gone, gone, gone / ‘Til it’s satisfied and done / It wants blood, blood, blood.” The busy, very Projectors-ian arrangement features male/female harmonies and acoustic 12-string guitars, a sort of elaborate wink to the folk protest music of a simpler time.

Lamp Lit Prose is out July 13. The new song comes with a hand-drawn animated video by Kitty Faingold, who riffs on Greco-Roman imagery and the red and blue Bitte Orca orbs. Faingold and Dirty Projectors’ Dave Longstreth have also published an interview about the making of the video on the band’s website. Watch and listen below.