Death Cab For Cutie — “I Dreamt We Spoke Again”

Death Cab For Cutie have released the ethereal and dreamy “I Dreamt We Spoke Again,” the opening track on their forthcoming ninth album Thank You For Today.

Last month, Death Cab dropped the new album’s first single, “Gold Rush” , debuted the new song “Summer Years” during a show in Amsterdam, and teased a brief snippet of the song “Your Hurricane” on their social channels.

Thank You For Today is the first Death Cab album without founding member Chris Walla and their first with touring members Dave Depper and Zac Rae in the studio. It’s out Friday, August 17.

The band’s 2018 tour hits North America on August 2 in Salt Lake City.