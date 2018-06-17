Death Cab For Cutie are returning in August with their new album Thank You For Today — their ninth album, their first without any involvement from founding member Chris Walla, and their first with new members Dave Depper and Zac Rae in the studio. The band shared its lush lead single “Gold Rush” earlier this week, and today, they kicked off their fall tour with a show at the Amsterdamse Bostheater in Amsterdam.

During the show, Death Cab performed “Gold Rush” live for the first time, and they also debuted another new song, “Summer Years.” “This is the first time we’re playing any of this stuff,” frontman Ben Gibbard told the audience. “I say that not for any reason to make you feel extra super special but to give us an out if we happen to fuck it up.” They also played “Expo ’86” for the first time since 2013 and “Pictures In An Exhibition” for the first time since 2016. Watch video of their performance below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.