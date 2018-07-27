Cardi B Cancels Tour Dates With Bruno Mars

Cardi B has cancelled all of her upcoming shows with Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic tour this fall. In a statement posted to social media, she wrote: “I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing.” She continued:”Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road.” Bruno Mars responded with a supportive message on Twitter, writing that he would “play Bodak Yellow every night in [Cardi’s] honor.”

Cardi gave birth to her daughter Kulture earlier this month. Bruno and Cardi performed their collaborative remix of the 24K Magic track “Finesse” on the Grammys earlier this year. Read Cardi and Bruno’s messages below.