Today, XXXTentacion’s manager Soloman Sobande, along with the rapper’s lawyer Bob Celestin and PR firm, AKW, released an official statement confirming his death.

“On June 18, 2018, Jahseh Onfroy—known worldwide as XXXTentacion—tragically passed away from a gunshot wound in Deerfield, Florida,” the statement begins. After requesting privacy for the rapper’s family, friends, and loved ones, the statement concludes by saying: “XXXTentacion touched the lives of millions around the globe and will forever reside in the hearts of countless fans who listened to his music, attended his concerts, and felt the glow of his uncontainable, undeniable, and unique spirit.”

On Monday, the 2o-year-old was shot in an apparent robbery in South Florida after leaving a motorcycle shop, and was pronounced dead at a nearby Broward County hospital. While it is known that Onfroy was shot to death, there is still scarce information available surrounding the details of the murder. At this moment, there is a $3,000 reward for any leads on the shooting, which is believed to have been a robbery.

Despite the controversy surrounding him, messages of support flooded social media from artists and fans alike after the news of his murder broke. According to a TMZ report, a memorial has already started to be set up for the rapper at the location where he was killed. There is no word yet on when memorial services will take place. You can read the full statement below.