During U2’s show last night at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, Bono dedicated the band’s performance of “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” to Anthony Bourdain, the legendary chef and TV personality who died by suicide on June 8th. Bono began his tribute by talking about the “useful” people who “gave up on their own lives” in the world of music and fashion, alluding to the recent suicides of Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington, and Kate Spade. He spoke of both their pain and the sadness of not having them around anymore before mentioning Bourdain.

“And now this great storyteller, who I’m sure has stories he couldn’t tell us,” he said. “So for Anthony Bourdain, and his friends and family this is a song inspired by a great, great, great friend of ours. His name is Michael Hutchence.”

U2 then launched into “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of,” their 2001 song about suicide inspired by the death of INXS singer Michael Hutchence. The concert was part of a special “one night only” show in collaboration with SiriusXM for invited users of the service. Watch video of the dedication below.