tyler the creator - "gelato" listen

Tyler, The Creator continues to release loosie tracks and freestyles in the year since he premiered his last album, Flower Boy. Today, Tyler dropped “Gelato,” a new freestyle that makes use of Jacquees’ “No Validation” from the latter’s recent 4275 album. “Gelato” features Tyler rapping about his affinity for cars, romance, and references to Timothée Chalamet’s character in the movie Call Me By Your Name. Tyler, of course, is no stranger to a Chalamet reference. Listen to the new song below.