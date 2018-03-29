Tyler, the Creator – “OKRA”

Since the release of last year’s (Scum Fuck) Flower Boy, Tyler, the Creator has been on the road touring and generally keeping it quiet except for the release of the loosie track “Ziplock.” Now he returns with what’s described on the YouTube description as a “throwaway song”, titled “OKRA,” and an accompanying music video. “I did this shit in one take,” he says at the open, which sounds about right.

“OKRA” alternates between heavy bass and quiet piano as Tyler exercises his reflexive rap muscles, spitting about losing friends, making money, and telling “Tim Chalamet to get at him.” The video is a brightly colored split screen of Tyler rapping in a park, riding bikes and hanging out in a living room, all shot in hyper-color blacklight tints. Some of it doubles as as an ad for Tyler’s fashion line, GOLF le Fleur. Watch below.