SOPHIE Announces Debut Album OIL OF EVERY PEARL’s UN-INSIDES and Tour
Experimental pop producer SOPHIE has officially announced the forthcoming arrival of her debut album, OIL OF EVERY PEARL’s UN-INSIDES. SOPHIE made a name for herself as an electric, perplexing producer for many artists, including Charli XCX and Vince Staples, and now she’s ready for her first full-length project after 2015 EP Product. The new album will feature the previously released songs “Pony Boy,” “Faceshopping,” and “It’s Okay To Cry.” OIL OF EVERY PEARL’s UN-INSIDES is out June 15, and SOPHIE has announced a summer tour to go along with it, starting at the Radar festival in Milan, Italy on June 9. From there she will makes stops in Brooklyn, Mexico City, Los Angeles and Toronto before wrapping things up in Montreal at the end of September. Check out the full tour itinerary below.
SOPHIE TOUR DATES
Jun. 9 – Milan, Italy – Radar Festival
Jun. 15 – Barcelona, Spain – Sonar by Day
Jun. 22 – Brooklyn, NY – LadyLand
Jun. 23 – Mexico City, MX – Traición
Jul. 7 – Trencin, Slovakia – Pohoda Festival
Jul. 12 – Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive
Jul. 13 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao BBK Live
Aug. 17 – Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop Festival
Sep. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720
Sep. 15 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall
Sep. 16 – Vancouver, BC – Westward Music Festival
Sep. 26 – Toronto, ON – The Mod Club
Sep. 27-29 – Montreal, QC – POP Montreal