Experimental pop producer SOPHIE has officially announced the forthcoming arrival of her debut album, OIL OF EVERY PEARL’s UN-INSIDES. SOPHIE made a name for herself as an electric, perplexing producer for many artists, including Charli XCX and Vince Staples, and now she’s ready for her first full-length project after 2015 EP Product. The new album will feature the previously released songs “Pony Boy,” “Faceshopping,” and “It’s Okay To Cry.” OIL OF EVERY PEARL’s UN-INSIDES is out June 15, and SOPHIE has announced a summer tour to go along with it, starting at the Radar festival in Milan, Italy on June 9. From there she will makes stops in Brooklyn, Mexico City, Los Angeles and Toronto before wrapping things up in Montreal at the end of September. Check out the full tour itinerary below.

SOPHIE TOUR DATES

Jun. 9 – Milan, Italy – Radar Festival

Jun. 15 – Barcelona, Spain – Sonar by Day

Jun. 22 – Brooklyn, NY – LadyLand

Jun. 23 – Mexico City, MX – Traición

Jul. 7 – Trencin, Slovakia – Pohoda Festival

Jul. 12 – Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive

Jul. 13 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao BBK Live

Aug. 17 – Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop Festival

Sep. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720

Sep. 15 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

Sep. 16 – Vancouver, BC – Westward Music Festival

Sep. 26 – Toronto, ON – The Mod Club

Sep. 27-29 – Montreal, QC – POP Montreal