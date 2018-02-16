SOPHIE – “Faceshopping”

SOPHIE has released a new single called “Faceshopping,” her third in recent months. “Faceshopping” features vocals from Cecile Believe (formerly Mozart’s Sister) and combines acerbic, brittle electronics with a floridly melodic final section. The producer previously released new songs and accompanying videos for “Ponyboy” and “It’s Okay to Cry” at the end of last year; however, there’s still been no formal announcement about an impending full-length. SOPHIE also contributed production to a new single from fellow experimentally-minded British pop unit Let’s Eat Grandma at the end of last month. Listen to “Faceshopping” below.