Video: SOPHIE – “Ponyboy”

SOPHIE has shared a new song, “Ponyboy,” along with an accompanying visual. The video, co-directed by SOPHIE and Nicholas Harwood, features the producer dancing along with choreography duo FlucT (Monica Mirabile and Sigrid Lauren).

“Ponyboy” follows “It’s Okay To Cry,” which she shared in October and marked her first new solo release since 2015’s Product. In addition to her new solo material, SOPHIE has also produced tracks for a variety of artists this year, including Charli XCX and Vince Staples. Watch the music video below.