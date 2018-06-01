Pusha T continued the explosive Daytona album rollout with an arresting performance of lead track “If You Know You Know” on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night. The rapper didn’t skimp on the production values either, as shown by the light show and video projections enhancing his performance.

It’s been a huge week for Pusha T as his Daytona song “Infrared” reignited a longtime feud between he and Drake. After Drake responded with “Duppy Freestyle,” Pusha brought a rocket launcher to the metaphorical knife fight with “The Story of Adidon.”

Judging by the studio audience’s thunderous applause at the end, Pusha T’s performance must have been incredible to witness in person. Watch below and check out Spin’s review of Daytona here.