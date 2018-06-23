Watch My Bloody Valentine Perform for the First Time in 5 Years

Promise I haven’t got shaky hands here. That’s #mybloodyvalentine managing to shake my phone when it’s stabilised by a guard rail and my hands… 😨 #loveless #mbv #onlyshallow #shoegaze #altrock #kevinshields #fender

