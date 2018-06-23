News \
Watch My Bloody Valentine Perform for the First Time in 5 Years
Last night at Birmingham’s O2 Institute, My Bloody Valentine performed live for the first time in five years. Kicking off a tour leading up to a performance tonight in London, the band played Loveless tracks “Only Shallow,” “I Only Said,” and “Soon,” as well as more recent cuts from their 2013 reunion album m b v including “New You.” The band allegedly has two new EPs on the way, but until then, check out a few clips of the recent performance below.