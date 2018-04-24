My Bloody Valentine have announced a U.S. summer tour. This marks the first time the shoegazers have toured this side of the pond since 2013. Before Kevin Shields and crew come back to the States, they’ll be playing a couple festivals, including the Meltdown Festival, as curated by the Cure’s Robert Smith.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 27 at 10 am and can be purchased here.

Tour dates are as follows:

Sat. June 23 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall – Robert Smith’s Meltdown

Sat. June 30 – Sat. July 7 – Roskilde, DE @ Roskilde Festival

Tue. July 17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount

Thu. July 19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Sun. July 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

Wed. July 25 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Fri. July 27 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Mon. July 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Wed. Aug. 1 – New York, NY @Hammerstein Ballroom

Fri. Aug. 17 – Makuhari Messe, JP @ Sonicmania

In March, Shields told NPR that he was hoping MBV would put out a new “sprawling” EP by June followed a new full-length at some point before the end of the calendar. While some new My Bloody Valentine music in the near future would be a pleasant surprise, we’re not holding our breath. The band’s last release album was 2012’s m b v.