Kevin Shields Hopes My Bloody Valentine Will Be Finished With a New “Sprawling EP” by June

Exhausted of all of the tidbits about new My Bloody Valentine music yet? Well, here’s another one: Kevin Shields appeared on NPR’s Fresh Air to discuss his career, his process in assembling the analog, remastered versions of Loveless and Isn’t Anything–about which he is loquacious and passionate–and the progress of the new MBV music he’s been working on.

Shields has previously said that a new LP is “100 percent” coming this year, but in the interview he decided to term the new release as a “sprawling” EP: “It’s more like I’m making an EP, but I don’t want to be constrained to four songs or a certain length or anything,” he explained. The singer and songwriter said he wanted “to mix it up a bit and get away from my ‘Every 2o years I make an album and then tour and disappear for five years,’” and release “a couple of [EPs] before I do an album.”

He gave a little more detail about his proposed workflow:

…these next three or four years will be focused on just doing stuff. This EP thing — I’m focusing on that just to get it wrapped up before we start rehearsing in June — and then I’m going to make another one. I like that attitude. And then I’ll make an album. But, in the meantime, we’ll be playing live trying stuff out live. I just want to try and mix things up a bit and get into a more present state, which I’ve never really been in.

While this description makes it seem unlikely any music will actually be put out before the end of the calendar year, it does make it seems like it will come out, sometime. In a prior interview, Shields referred to the project as a “mini-album” amounting to about 40 minutes, which just sounds like a regular album, and referred to it as “more all over the place” than the band’s 2012 comeback album m b v. Listen to NPR’s full hour-long interview with Shields here.