My Bloody Valentine kicked off their summer headlining tour earlier this week with their first performance in five years and during their set at the Robert Smith-curated Meltdown Festival in London, the band debuted a new song. MBV allegedly has a new EP in the works which guitarist Kevin Shields has described as “sprawling” The band also announced new “all analog” reissues of first two records, Isn’t Anything and Loveless, earlier this year. Hear a live rendition of their new song below.

INSANE! @theofficialmbv 🍄 A post shared by Jeremy Rainbird (@jezzarainbird) on Jun 23, 2018 at 3:03pm PDT