The Cure’s Robert Smith’s Meltdown Festival Lineup: My Bloody Valentine, Nine Inch Nails, Deftones and More

Last month, it was announced that the curator for this year’s Meltdown Festival – now in its 25th year – would be The Cure’s Robert Smith. Each year, the festival, held in various venues in London’s Southbank Centre, selects one musician to choose its lineup – last year’s curator was M.I.A. Today, the festival announced the first artists scheduled to take part in Smith’s festival, including My Bloody Valentine, Nine Inch Nails, Placebo, Mogwai, the Libertines, Deftones, and more. Other artists include Manic Street Preachers, the Psychedelic Furs, 65daysofstatic, Alcest, The Anchoress, The Church, Kristen Hersh, Kathryn Joseph, MONO, and the Notwist, with more artist announcements still to come.

“Curating this 25th Meltdown festival is a dream come true, a fantastic experience,” Smith said in a statement. “Albeit getting 60 wonderful artists, including many of my all time favourites, to come together for 10 days in June is not without its challenges – as one of my predecessors noted, it is akin to figuring out a giant psychedelic puzzle… But as each invitee confirms, as each shimmering piece falls into place, I pinch myself – this is really happening… And the complete picture will undoubtedly be out of this world!”