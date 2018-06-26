mitski - "nobody" video

Mitski has released “Nobody,” the second single to come from her forthcoming album Be The Cowboy. She also released a video, directed by Christopher Good, for the song that shows her in a world of color and oddities that decorate an otherwise incredibly lonely existence. Any semblance of another person is obscured from Mitski’s view as she tries desperately to find proof of anyone else that may be around. The new video matches the bubbly yet wistful song about searching for some kind of intimate connection. “Nobody” is the latest single from Be The Cowboy, following “Geyser.” Mitski is currently preparing for a North American and European tour along with a few intimate solo shows beforehand. Watch the video for “Nobody” below.