Mitski has announced a new tour in support of her forthcoming album Be The Cowboy. The tour features her full band and follows her “solo-run” of shows in June as well as her earlier jaunt opening for Lorde. The coming tour will begin this fall in September with a European run before making her way to North America at the end of October. Mitski will start things off in Philadelphia on October 19, with stops in Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Austin. To bring the tour to a close, she will have two shows in Brooklyn, NY in the end of November. Tickets for the various shows will go on sale on Mitski’s website on Friday, June 8th. Check out the full tour itinerary below.

Mitski Fall Tour Dates:

Sep. 19 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Gorilla

Sep. 20 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

Sep. 22 – Dublin, IE @ Tivoli Theatre

Sep. 24 – Leeds, UK @ Brudnell Social Club

Sep. 25 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity Arts Centre

Sep. 26 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Sep. 28 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

Sep. 29 – Antwerp, BE @ TRIX

Oct. 1 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

Oct. 2 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord (Tolhuistuin)

Oct. 4 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden

Oct. 5 – Vesterbro, DK @ Vega

Oct. 6 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

Oct. 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Oct. 20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Oct. 21 – Montreal, QB @ L’Astral

Oct. 22 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

Oct. 23 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

Oct. 25 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

Oct. 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Oct. 30 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

Oct. 31 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Nov. 1 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Nov. 3 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

Nov. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov. 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Nov. 10 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

Nov. 11 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

Nov. 13 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Nov. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade: Hell Stage

Nov. 16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Nov. 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Dec. 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel