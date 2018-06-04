News \
Mitski Announces Fall Tour Dates
Mitski has announced a new tour in support of her forthcoming album Be The Cowboy. The tour features her full band and follows her “solo-run” of shows in June as well as her earlier jaunt opening for Lorde. The coming tour will begin this fall in September with a European run before making her way to North America at the end of October. Mitski will start things off in Philadelphia on October 19, with stops in Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Austin. To bring the tour to a close, she will have two shows in Brooklyn, NY in the end of November. Tickets for the various shows will go on sale on Mitski’s website on Friday, June 8th. Check out the full tour itinerary below.
Mitski Fall Tour Dates:
Sep. 19 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Gorilla
Sep. 20 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
Sep. 22 – Dublin, IE @ Tivoli Theatre
Sep. 24 – Leeds, UK @ Brudnell Social Club
Sep. 25 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity Arts Centre
Sep. 26 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Sep. 28 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
Sep. 29 – Antwerp, BE @ TRIX
Oct. 1 – Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9
Oct. 2 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord (Tolhuistuin)
Oct. 4 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden
Oct. 5 – Vesterbro, DK @ Vega
Oct. 6 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
Oct. 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Oct. 20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Oct. 21 – Montreal, QB @ L’Astral
Oct. 22 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
Oct. 23 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
Oct. 25 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
Oct. 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Oct. 30 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
Oct. 31 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Nov. 1 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Nov. 3 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
Nov. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Nov. 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Nov. 10 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
Nov. 11 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
Nov. 13 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Nov. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade: Hell Stage
Nov. 16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Nov. 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Dec. 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel