Eager hypebeasts and influencers on the coasts will not have to fly to Wyoming to soak in Kanye’s aura this week. After the announcement of an advance listening party for his Kid Cudi collaboration Kids See Ghosts in L.A., West has updated his website with a list of three events dubbed “Project Wyoming.” Two are happening today (June 6), in Chicago and Miami, with RSVP links for prospective attendees. A third is listed for Brooklyn on June 7, though no RSVP information has been posted for that date yet.

It’s not exactly clear what “Project Wyoming” is, or whether there will be new music played there at all. As Stereogum notes, it’s probably safe to assume that there will be an opportunity to buy Kanye’s colorful Wyoming t-shirts. It’s also true that there’s basically no way he could possibly make a physical appearance at every one of these events, so don’t get your hopes up for that. As for why he’s decamped from the actual state in question, maybe it has something to do with the Wyoming venue owner’s reaction to last week’s big party. According to the Blast, the shenanigans of Kanye and co. prompted a new policy at the Diamond Cross Ranch: “No more rappers.”