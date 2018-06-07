Kanye West and Kid Cudi Will Livestream Kids See Ghosts Listening Party

Earlier in the week, it was announced that Kanye West and Kid Cudi would be throwing a listening party for their new collab album, Kids See Ghosts, in Los Angeles tonight. Now details have emerged indicating that the entire event will be livestreamed similar to the Wyoming session for Kanye’s album ye last week. Kids See Ghosts is scheduled to be released at midnight tonight, after the listening party’s conclusion.

Download the @WAV_Media app https://t.co/tSKPugfNlF to watch the livestream of the KIDS SEE GHOSTS listening event on Thursday, June 7 at 8PM PST — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 7, 2018