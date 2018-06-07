News \

Kanye West and Kid Cudi Will Livestream Kids See Ghosts Listening Party

CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

Earlier in the week, it was announced that Kanye West and Kid Cudi would be throwing a listening party for their new collab album, Kids See Ghosts, in Los Angeles tonight. Now details have emerged indicating that the entire event will be livestreamed similar to the Wyoming session for Kanye’s album ye last week.  Kids See Ghosts  is scheduled to be released at midnight tonight, after the listening party’s conclusion.

 

