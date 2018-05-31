Livestream Kanye West’s Wyoming Listening Party For His New Album YE

Kanye West hosted a listening party tonight for his new LP, which is called Ye, at a ranch outside Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The album’s due out tonight. The event was scheduled to begin at 10PM EDT, but it didn’t get going in earnest until midnight. Kanye shared a link to an app that allowed people to watch the event live.

Some early observations: The opening track begins with Kanye talking about suicide and premeditated murder. The second song includes the lyric, “Russell Simmons wanna pray for me too/ I’ma pray for him ’cause he got #MeToo’d.” Track 3 features Ty Dolla $ign and references to Stormy Daniels and “all these THOTs on ChristianMingle.” Also: “Let me hit it raw and fuck the outcome/ None of us would be here without cum.” Track 4 has Jeremih and Kid Cudi and more Ty$ and a reference to Kanye’s ahistorical statement that slavery was a choice: “I said slavery was a choice/ They said, ‘How ‘Ye?’/ Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day.” The fifth track sounds like early Kanye and features Charlie Wilson plus: “I don’t take advice from people less successful than me.” #6 starts with classic rock guitars and spotlights Cudi again. The seventh is a tribute to Kanye’s daughters that ends with a voicemail from Nicki Minaj.

Earlier today, a bunch of journalists and “influencers” were invited to the event and flown out on private jets. To think they could’ve just stayed home to watch the livestream! But then they wouldn’t get to hang out with Pusha-T, Jonah Hill, Chris Rock, Ty Dolla $ign, Desiigner, 2 Chainz, or any of the other rich and famous folks who made it out or enjoyed the s’mores Kanye’s serving up according to TMZ. (Also in attendance: Kanye’s new pal Candace Owens.)

Here’s how to tune in:

Download the @WAV_Media app https://t.co/HxSvFHiSrY to watch the livestream of my album listening tonight in Jackson Hole, Wyoming 7PM MDT — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 1, 2018

UPDATE 11PM EDT: An hour after the scheduled start, Kanye has finally arrived.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.